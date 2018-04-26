Korean leaders to meet in demilitarized zone early Friday

The leaders of South and North Koreas will meet at 9:30 a.m. Seoul time (00:30GMT) on Friday for a rare summit, the South Korean presidential secretary said, Sputnik News reports.

The South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, and North's leader Kim Jong-un will met at the military demarcation line in Panmunjom, spokesman Im Jong-seok told reporters on Thursday.

Official dialogue between Kim and Moon will begin at 10:30 AM at the Peace House in Panmunjom, an hour after Kim is scheduled the cross the border at 9:30 AM.

He said Kim would be accompanied by his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, as well as several high-ranking officials, including the North's ceremonial president Kim Jong Nam, Chief of the General Staff Ri Myong Su and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.