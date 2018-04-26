Czech Republic says Jerusalem consulate first step on path to embassy move

The Czech Republic is set to open a Czech Center and honorary consulate in Jerusalem next month, but has balked at relocating its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem at this time, The Jerusalem Post reports.

“Last year, the Czech Republic has already expressed its position on Jerusalem as capital of the State of Israel, in its 1967 borders,” the Foreign Ministry in Prague said in a statement posted on its website.

“It thus only acknowledged what is standard practice by other states when making their official visits to Israel. According to usual diplomatic practice, states have their embassies in the capitals of the receiving states,” the ministry said.

“This is why the Czech Republic has decided, as a first step, to open an honorary consulate (led by Honorary Consul Mr. Dan Propper) in May and a new Czech Center by the end of this year, both in west Jerusalem. Our presence in Jerusalem should enhance our mutual cooperation in many fields,” the ministry said.