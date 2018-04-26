Iranian capital market would benefit from int'l co-op

Tehran, Iran, April 26

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:

Iran has expressed interest in becoming a member of the Association of Certified International Investment Analysts (CIIA), a move aimed at widening capital market cooperation with outside world.

The general-secretary of Iranian Institutional Investors Association, Saeed Eslami Bidgoli, has said that the organization will decide on Iran’s membership during its upcoming annual assembly to be held in the coming months.

Describing lack of proper relation with foreign counterparts as the main shortcoming of the activity of Iranian Institutional Investors Association, he said that cooperation with such organizations would remove such obstacles.

Iran’s equity exchange and the over-the-counter market saw a return on investment of 25 percent over the last fiscal year (ended on March 20), the market regulator said.