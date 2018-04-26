Iranian airliners to purchase 40 Russian-made super jets

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Trend:

The managing directors of Aseman and Iran Air Tour Airlines on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian company manufacturing super jets to buy 40 aircraft.

The MoUs was signed in the presence of Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Oleg Bocharov on the sidelines of the 2018 Eurasia Airshow, IRNA news agency reported.

Some 300 companies from 55 countries, including Iran, put their latest products and equipment related to aviation industry on display in the fair.