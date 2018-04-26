China considering cutting duty on imported cars by about half

China is considering cutting the import duty on passenger cars by about half as part of the country’s plan to further open up the automobile market, Reuters with reference to the Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

China’s cabinet is weighing proposals to reduce the levy on imported cars to 10 percent or 15 percent from the current 25 percent, according to Bloomberg. An announcement on the decision could be made as soon as next month, it added.

China pledged earlier this month to open up its auto market, the world’s largest, announcing a timeline to remove long-standing caps on foreign ownership of automotive ventures and saying it would cut tariffs on imported cars soon.

China’s State Council did not immediately respond to Reuters’ phoned and faxed requests for comment on Thursday.

The high tariff - versus a 2.5 percent U.S. levy - has been a focus of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration amid a simmering trade standoff between Washington and Beijing. Trump has said the 25 percent tariff amounted to “stupid trade”.