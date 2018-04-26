California voters to decide on $8.9 billion water bonds in November

2018-04-26 09:41 | www.trend.az | 1

California voters will get to decide in a statewide November ballot whether their state should borrow $8.9 billion for water projects, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

If approved, the state would issue bonds to pay for $3 billion of drinking water projects, $2.9 billion of watershed and fisheries improvements and $940 million of habitat protection, with the rest going for groundwater storage, dam repairs and other water infrastructure.

Interests payments of $8.4 billion over 40 years would add to the total costs, with annual principal and interest costs averaging about $433 million, Padilla’s office said in a statement.