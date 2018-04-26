Turkey, Azerbaijan are countries closest to each other – MP

2018-04-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Turkey is his first foreign visit after the reelection as the Azerbaijani president, and this is an indicator of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Suleymanov told Trend.

He said that the recent visit of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the 7th Session of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, held in Ankara as part of the visit on April 25, will open a new page in the cooperation of the two countries. The MP stressed that this is the result of the successful policy implemented by President Ilham Aliyev.

Suleymanov also noted that the documents signed as part of the session, which cover various spheres, will contribute to deepening cooperation between the two fraternal states, the development of both countries.

“The history of relations between the two fraternal countries has a great history,” he said. “As the great leader Heydar Aliyev noted, Turkey and Azerbaijan are “one nation and two states.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also noted this in his speech at the session, once again stating that Turkey always supports Azerbaijan in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict issue. There is no other country that would provide the same great support to Azerbaijan in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as Turkey. This makes us very happy, and the relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen.”

