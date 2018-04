Israeli deep learning co Allegro.ai raises $7m

Israeli deep learning and computer vision company Allegro.ai has raised $7 million in a Series A financing round led by Mizmaa Ventures and with the participation of Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Samsung Catalyst Fund and Dynamic Loop Capital. The company has raised $11 million to date, Globes reports.

Allegro.ai will use the funds to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) for computer vision-based technologies.