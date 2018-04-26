Number of parties to take part in election in Turkey announced

2018-04-26 10:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Eleven political parties will participate in the parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in Turkey on June 24, the Supreme Electoral Council (SEC) of Turkey said April 26.

The Electoral Council of the country also approved participation in the election of the "HÜDA PAR" party.

To participate in the parliamentary and presidential election, Turkey's political parties must have headquarters in at least 41 provinces of Turkey.