Ilham Aliyev: Turkish-Azerbaijani ties successfully influence processes on global scale

2018-04-26 10:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

Turkish-Azerbaijani ties already have regional importance and very successfully influence the processes occurring on a global scale, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He was speaking at the 7th Session of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara.

He thanked for the hospitality extended to him and the delegation.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkey have always supported each other.

“At the same time, we are united by common interests,” he said. “As the dear president (of Turkey) noted, the implemented joint projects are giving us strength and creating a new situation in the world.”

“Very soon we will mark the commissioning of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP),” Ilham Aliyev noted. “I remember that four years ago Istanbul hosted the signing ceremony of the TANAP project. We are completing this historic project. Presently, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway already operates. After that, we will try to ensure that larger volumes of goods are transported. Our interaction in the field of transport and energy creates a new situation in the region. Mutual investing makes us happy. Turkey makes big investments in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan - in Turkey, and this once more reflects our friendship and brotherhood.”

The Azerbaijani president said that the two countries excellently cooperate in the field of culture and education, adding that cooperation in the defense industry is deepening and the joint exercises are held.

Ilham Aliyev noted that during the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they paid special attention to this issue and decided to participate in both bilateral and multilateral exercises.

“We use the products of the Turkish defense industry," the Azerbaijani president said. "Turkey has established highly developed defense industry. Azerbaijan is building up its military power, including through the acquisition of weapons in Turkey. In a word, our ties cover all spheres and are getting stronger every day. I am convinced that my current visit and the session of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will give a new impetus to our ties. Once again, thank you for your hospitality and respect.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news