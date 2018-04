BHOS, Kazakh-British Technical University ink MoU

2018-04-26 11:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU).

The Signing ceremony gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, rector of KBTU Kenjebek Ibrashev, dean of IT faculty of KBTU Fuad Hajiyev and head of BHOS Process Automation Engineering department Manafaddin Namazov.