EY Azerbaijan participates in Digital Banking, Security Conference

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

On April 17-18, EY Azerbaijan participated in the Digital Banking and Security Conference at the Fairmont Hotel. The event, organized by FA International Trade Events, brought together around 250 companies.

The event was held in accordance with the Action Plan of the Strategic Road Map on the Development of Financial Services in Azerbaijan, which was endorsed by the President to accelerate digital transformation in the financial industry.

The two-day conference featured experts who addressed key issues in banking transformation and innovation and their solutions.

Vladimir Remyga, EY Kazakhstan ITRA Director, gave a presentation on cyber risks and ways to resist them. Moreover, he talked about the key findings of the EY Global Information Security Survey 2017-18, highlighting the survey’s conclusion that enhancing cybersecurity has become the top priority for banks for the coming year.

During the conference, both local and foreign experts delivered interesting presentations and expressed useful views.

