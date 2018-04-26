Tajikistan calls on EBRD to participate in completion of Roghun HPP

Tajikistan has called on the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Bank (EBRD) to participate in construction of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Tajik news agency “Asia-Plus” reported on April 26.

The request has reportedly been made during a meeting of Jamoliddin Nouraliyev, First Deputy Head of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT), with Jurgen Rigterink, First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

According to the information, the meeting took place in Washington on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

Nouraliyev as well as Tajik Finance Minister Faiziddin Qahhorzoda and NBT head Jamshed Nurmahmadzoda participated in the meeting that took place on April 16-22.

During a meeting with Rigterink, Nouraliyev noted that implementation of projects in the energy sector is one of priorities of Tajikistan’s economy and proposed to expand cooperation in that direction, calling on the EBRD to participate in construction of the Rogun HPP.

Tajikistan stemmed the flow of the Vakhsh River for construction of the Rogun HPP in late October 2016. Explosions were used on Oct. 29, 2016 to block the main riverbed of the Vakhsh River, marking the first substantial step toward building the dam. The work on the Vakhsh River has not affected existing hydroelectric facilities downstream.

Rogun HPP is an embankment dam in the preliminary stages of construction on the Vakhsh River in southern Tajikistan. It is one of the planned hydroelectric power plants of Vakhsh Cascade.