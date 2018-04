China says opposes countries imposing their own laws on others

2018-04-26 11:56 | www.trend.az | 2

China opposes the use of a country’s domestic laws to control others, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, when asked if Chinese tech company Huawei had violated U.S. sanctions related to Iran, Reuters reports.

Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily briefing, while also urging the United States not to do anything else that harmed the openness of international trade.