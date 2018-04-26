Turkmenistan rolls out development of social work practice for children, families

Development of community-based social services and social work profession in Turkmenistan was discussed at a workshop convened by UNICEF with partners representing key government sectors working in health, education and social protection, Parliament, National Institute of Democracy and Human Rights, civil society based organizations, academia and a team of international experts from ‘Partnership for Every Child’ Consulting Group, UNICEF said in a press release on its website.

Since 2016 UNICEF has been working with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and other partners towards introduction of social work profession and family-support services for children.

The body of evidence, generated over the years, such as, Review of the situation of children under three years old in institutional care (2013) Assessment of social services (2015), Situation analysis of the boys and girls with disabilities (2015) helped gain a better understanding about the life’s challenges that families and children experience, and resources existing within national support systems.

Government’s ongoing efforts to align national legislation and normative base related to children’s well-being with the international standards provide good foundations to roll out social work practice in the country. Besides policy changes, integrated interventions at local level in health and education services for families with children with disabilities have already been introduced in select pilot sites.