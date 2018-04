Draft agreement on trade and economic co-op in Caspian Sea discussed in Ashgabat

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

A regular meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian States is held in Ashgabat, a source closely involved in organization of the event said April 26.

The meeting brought together delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan to agree on the text of a draft agreement on trade and economic cooperation in the Caspian region.