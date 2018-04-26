I expect quality performance from gymnasts - head coach of Azerbaijan national team

2018-04-26 12:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Yet another gymnastics competition - the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics starts in Baku on April 27.

Mariana Vasileva, Head Coach of the national team of Azerbaijan talked to Trend about preparation of the team for the contest.

The head coach said the first team has already performed at major tournaments this year, has achieved good results.

Vasileva noted that the group team had a good start to the season, and now it is important to overcome the psychological barrier of unsuccessful performances in Baku.