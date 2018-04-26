OSCE assisting Turkmenistan in combating corruption, terrorism financing

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 26

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) held a seminar in Ashgabat dedicated to indicators of money laundering, terrorism financing and corruption, the OSCE said in a press release.

The event brought together employees of the State Service of Turkmenistan on Countering Economic Crimes, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, financial institutions, law enforcement bodies and real estate and audit companies.