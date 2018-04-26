Armenia reveals date of new PM's election

2018-04-26 12:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

Election of Armenia’s new prime minister will take place on May 1, said Ara Babloyan, chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, TASS news agency reported.

"On May 1, the country’s parliament will hold a special meeting to elect a new prime minister," Babloyan said, according to his press service.

On Monday, Serzh Sargsyan, formerly the president who was elected as the prime minister by the parliament on April 17, resigned amid mass protests that broke out across the country on April 13.