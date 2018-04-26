Shareholders of Azerbaijani insurance company share profit for 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Shareholders of the Azerbaijani insurance company (IC) Gala Life plan to approve the accounts of the IC for the past year, says the message of Gala Life Company, published on April 26 in the official press.

The message says, the discussion of the results of last year will be held at the regular meeting of shareholders of the IC, which will be held on June 22, 2018.

During the meeting, the shareholders will also discuss the division of the IC's net profit for 2017.