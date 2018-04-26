Azerbaijani MP: Any attempt to shame Azerbaijan is corruption

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Any attempt to shame Azerbaijan is corruption, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov said at the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on April 26.

"I am proud to be from Azerbaijan. I think today it is very important to emphasize that any attempt to shame my country, point a finger at my country is the very corruption," he said.

