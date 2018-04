OPEC Sec. Gen. to visit Azerbaijan

2018-04-26 13:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo will visit Azerbaijan in late May.

Barkindo will take part in the 25th Anniversary Caspian International Oil & Gas Conference in Baku, scheduled for May 30-31, reads a message posted on the website of Iteca, which organizes the annual Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition jointly with the ITE Group.