Germany sees U.S. trade tariffs coming into force on May 1

2018-04-26 13:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Germany expects U.S. tariffs on steel imports to take effect from May 1, when a temporary exemption expires, a senior German official said on Thursday before Chancellor Angela Merkel flies to Washington for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Reuters reports.

“May 1 is very close now. From today’s point of view, they will probably come,” the official said, adding that Germany still aimed to achieve a long-term delay for the introduction of tariffs.

