Uzbekistan presents wide assortment of fruit and vegetable products in Moscow

2018-04-26 15:10 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The East European representative office of the Uzbek agricultural company organized degustation of Uzbek fruit and vegetables in Moscow, the press service of the Russian representative office of the Uzbekozikovkatholding announced.

“Uzbek products are famous in the world food market. Uzbekistan holds high positions in export of cherry, apricot, persimmon and many other fruits. The UzAgro now is a brand of Uzbek fruit and vegetable production,” the holding representative said.

According to the information, representatives of Russian “Danilov market” and “Happy baby” companies were among the guests invited. Apart from the vegetables and fruits the guests tasted various jams and dried fruits, confectionery and mineral water.