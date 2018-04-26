President Aliyev meets UK minister of state Alan Duncan (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, who is on a visit to London, has met with Alan Duncan, the Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom.

At the meeting, Duncan congratulated the head of the Azerbaijani state on his re-election as the President and wished him success in his work. He stressed that the re-election of President Ilham Aliyev would ensure the rapid development of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, bilateral and regional cooperation and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on the negotiation process for settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

