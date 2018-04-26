Registry of accountants may be created in Azerbaijan

2018-04-26 15:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

It is planned to create a registry of professional accountants in Azerbaijan, as stipulated by the amendments to the law "About accounting" recommended for discussion at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

The amendment to the law provides for the mandatory presence of professional chief accountants in enterprises where the controlling stake belongs to the state, except for those enterprises whose securities are traded on the exchange, as well as in other socially significant structures, large business entities, budget organizations and public legal entities that publish annual financial or consolidated reports.