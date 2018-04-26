Azerbaijan is developing, Armenia is dying – MP

2018-04-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

There are big differences between Azerbaijan and Armenia today: Azerbaijan is developing, and Armenia is dying, Tahir Rzayev, Deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) told Trend April 26.

He said, the presidential election, which was held in each of the two countries, gave different results.

"Reforms leading to development are being carried out in Azerbaijan, a new government has been formed and stability has been further strengthened. In Armenia, political chaos began after the election, people took to the streets," the MP said.

Rzayev noted that the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan from the government was supposed to happen long ago.

"Sargsyan retained the power by force of arms. The Armenian people did not want him as the head of the country, he is an enemy not only of Azerbaijan, but also of his own people," the MP said.

He noted that Armenia was a failed country, was dependent on other states and existed on donations.

"It has no independent policy, and it has no democracy and freedom of speech. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan pursues an independent policy and does not claim foreign lands. President of Azerbaijan conducts wise policy, the country's economy is developing, its prestige in the international arena is growing," Rzayev said.

The MP also noted that the death of many peaceful Azerbaijanis is on Serzh Sargsyan's conscience, and he must answer for his crimes before the court.

