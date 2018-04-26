Bakcell supports concert dedicated to Francophonie day (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, together with the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAF) have supported the concert organized by the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ) on the occasion of the Francophonie day.

The entire concert program was managed and performed by UFAZ students from engineering faculties. The event featured theatrical, piano and vocal performances as well as short video screening by students.

Note that the concert was organized in collaboration with the Lycée Français de Bakou (UFAZ Choir) and the French stage director, Elsa Furtado from ADO Theatre-Collective.

The French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ), functioning under the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU), is establishing itself as a university of scientific excellence in Azerbaijan and the whole region. UFAZ largely contributes to promotion of French language and culture by encouraging students to express their artistic and musical skills during events such as Francophonie.

Being the sponsor of the concert, Bakcell traditionally supports the development of education, by paying special attention to students and youth in Azerbaijan.

