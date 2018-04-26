Index of Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange on April 26

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Composite Index (UCI) of the Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE) increased to 1,024.26 points on April 26, which is 0.05 percent more compared to April 25 (1,023.77 points).

At the beginning of the trade-day the UCI was at 1,023.77 points, increasing to 1,024.26 points by 12:00 (GMT +5). The figure has remained stable till the end of the trade-day.

During the trade-week, the largest figure of the UCI was detected on April 26, with the lowest being on April 23 (1,023.55 points).