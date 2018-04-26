Fernando Alonso: Baku City Circuit known among drivers as great racer’s track

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Last year’s race in Baku was certainly a memorable one, McLaren Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso said before the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan.

"It was a crazy Grand Prix and we scored our first points of the season there, so we’ll naturally be looking to repeat that this weekend," he said.

Alonso stressed that even though it has only been on the calendar for a short time, this circuit is already known among the drivers as a great racer’s track.

"It’s the fastest street track of the year and also one of the longest, so it’s pretty tough on the car and the driver, but that’s definitely part of the appeal," he said.