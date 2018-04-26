ASSTRA to boost petrochemical product transportation volume

In 2018, the international logistics operator targets having petrochemical product shipments account for 3% of the company’s total turnover, up from 2.2% in 2017. Plans include increasing shipment volumes in Iraq. Among AsstrA’s latest projects was the delivery of 40 tons of motor oils from Russia to Iraq for a Russian company.

In 2017, AsstrA's revenue from petrochemical transportation projects was 2.5 million euros, up 45% from 2016. Revenues from transportation on routes including Russia amounted to 1.9 million euros, with 650 thousand euros from exports, 1.1 million from imports, and 176,000 euros from domestic shipments.

The largest number of export shipments from Russia were delivered to Turkey (44), Latvia (10) and Ukraine (9). Top routes in terms of revenue were in Russia-Tajikistan (492,000 euros), Russia-Turkey (96,000 euros) and Russia-Azerbaijan (18,000 euros).

Petrochemical products were imported mainly from Belgium (161 shipments), Finland (153 shipments), and Poland (43 shipments). These shipments correspondingly led revenue figures with 406, 279, and 153 thousand euros, respectively.

In particular, trial deliveries of motor oils to Iraq for a Russian oil company began in December 2017. In the project, AsstrA provided freight forwarding services. Over two weeks, 40 tons of motor oils were transported from Russia to Iraq. The transportation route went through Turkey and the cargo value was about 200 thousand US dollars.

The difficulty was primarily in the route itself, since military operations are being conducted in Iraq. Our ability to overcome a shortage of suppliers can become our competitive advantage while increasing volumes in this country," said Evgenia Serikova, AsstrA Group Deputy Sales Director.

AsstrA specialists developed and proposed three cargo delivery route options through Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. "We evaluated each options according to several criteria: cost, delivery time, and potential risks. In addition, the customer’s main requirement was to minimize transshipments lest the goods be damaged. Therefore, we also analyzed the number of transshipment points and any necessities to change vehicles,” says Evgenia Serikova. “The best alternative was direct transit through Turkey, as in this case there is only one control point – a ferry in Novorossiysk – causing a risk of delivery delays.”

AsstrA offered transportation by standard trucks. Thus, direct delivery was provided. Additionally, loaded trucks were conveyed by sea transport.