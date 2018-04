Turkey’s ruling party to hold rallies in election support in 58 provinces

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will hold rallies in 58 provinces of the country in support of the parliamentary and presidential elections, Turkish media reported April 26.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in almost all the election campaigns, according to the report.

The first rally as part of the election campaign will be held in Turkey’s Izmir province April 28.