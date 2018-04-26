30% of Tajik population undernourished - FAO report

2018-04-26 17:04 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

The countries of Europe and Central Asia have made good progress reducing the prevalence of undernourishment, but some 14.3 million women and men in the region are still not getting the food they need and malnutrition problems are on the rise, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN said it its The State of Food Security and Nutrition in Europe and Central Asia 2017 report.

The report analyzes a range of food security and nutrition indicators to assess the countries’ progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 (End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture) by 2030.

After tremendous progress in recent years, the situation in the region now reportedly appears to be stagnant. The prevalence of undernourishment remained almost unchanged in the Caucasus and Central Asia, according to the report.

The report notes that Tajikistan has the highest prevalence of undernutrition in the region. In 2014-2016 it is estimated that 30.1 percent of the population of Tajikistan (or more than 2.6 million people) were undernourished.

The report notes that child undernourishment remains a more severe problem in Tajikistan, and the prevalence of both underweight and wasting are higher than the prevalence of overweight.

Meanwhile, last year’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report, published by five UN agencies, stresses that conflicts, climate change and economic shocks are the major factors contributing to the rise of global hunger, affecting 815 million people worldwide.

The report gives updated estimates of the number and proportion of hungry people on the planet and includes data for global, regional, and national levels.