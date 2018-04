Quake jolts Turkey

2018-04-26 17:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in Denizli province of Turkey on April 26, Turkish media reported.

Reportedly, one person was injured in the earthquake. No damages were reported.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Adiyaman province on April 14. The epicenter of the tremors was located 115 kilometers northwest of Turkey’s Gaziantep city. Thirty-nine people were injured as a result of the earthquake.