Azerbaijan completes renovation of Turkmen ferry

2018-04-26 17:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

The repair of the Turkmen ferry "Berkarar", which was carried out in Baku at the Zigh shipyard of "Azerbaijan Caspian shipping company" CJSC, has been completed, the Company announced April 26.

The renovation was completed on time and with high quality. In particular, cleaning and painting of the triple layer surface and underwater parts of the vessel were carried out. In addition, each of the two main engines, diesel generators and six pumps were repaired, an electrical system was installed, and repair work was carried out in the engine room and on the deck. After repairs, the vessel was tested, and these tests were completed successfully. The vessel has already been handed over to the owner.

It should be noted that the vessel was built at the "Pula" shipyard in Croatia, and in January 2015 made the first voyage to Baku.

"Berkarar" ferry is designed to transport both trucks and other vehicles and passengers, while it is able to carry 53 trucks (TIR) and 200 passengers at the same time. The speed of the vessel can reach 17.6 nautical knots per hour, which will allow for passing the sea route between Baku and Turkmenistan in 9-10 hours. The ship's deadweight (full load capacity) is 2,400 tons.