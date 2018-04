Another part of Azerbaijani Bank Standard loans to be secured by pledge

2018-04-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

In the near future, another part of unsecured loans of Azerbaijan’s Bank Standard, which is under the process of liquidation, will be secured by collateral, said at a meeting of the Bank's Creditors’ Committee Chairman of the Committee Akram Hasanov.

He said the amount of collateral will be about 55 million manats.

"Thus, the total amount of collateral will be about 300 million manats," Hasanov said.