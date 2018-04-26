Anti-Azerbaijani groups tarnish image of country with false information - Azerbaijani MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Today, the issue of corruption has become a political weapon in order to inflict damage to independent persons and countries, said April 26 the member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Elshad Hasanov, during the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg.

He called on the audience to act in an impartial manner and to rely on concrete facts rather than allegations.

Commenting on the report of the independent body for investigation of corruption in the Parliamentary Assembly, he noted that he came to the conclusion that the report was based on rumors.

"I believe that such a document should be based on clear and precise facts. I heard phrases such as "the body could not establish", "the gifts were systematic", "characteristic of many countries", "perhaps", and "probably". I have a question: how can one accuse the country with such vague and uncertain phrases? How can we blame someone without specific facts?," Hasanov asked.

He also recalled that the authors of the investigation admitted that they had not been able to obtain any documented evidence of their allegations.

"The report refers to the so-called project on organized crime and corruption. I believe that the information disseminated within the framework of this project is unfounded and biased. By this false information, the anti-Azerbaijani groups are trying to tarnish the image of Azerbaijan and those who maintain friendly relations with our country: politicians, public figures and journalists," Hasanov said.

The diplomat once again stressed that this is an obvious anti-Azerbaijani campaign aimed at harming the reputation of the country and those who support it.

"Individuals and some groups, abusing freedom of speech, organized a shameful campaign against us [Azerbaijan]," Hasanov said.

