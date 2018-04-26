Ilham Aliyev: Double standards towards bloody conflicts hinder prevention of terrible disasters (UPDATE)

2018-04-26 17:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 14:09)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

Approach to bloody conflicts through the prism of double standards creates great obstacles for preventing terrible disasters, reads an address by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the fifth international science conference, titled “Genocide of Turkic-Muslim Peoples in the 20th Century”, held in Gusar, Azerbaijan.

“Dear participants of the conference! I cordially greet you and wish success in the work of the international science conference dedicated to the genocide issues,” Ilham Aliyev said in his address. “These days coincide with the centenary of the genocide committed against our people in 1918 by nationalist Armenian Dashnak and Bolshevik armed detachments.”

“Mass killings for national and religious reasons, which at that time spread to various districts of our country, were committed with a particular cruelty in Gusar as well, where this conference is organized,” the letter reads. “Multinational and multiconfessional Azerbaijani society doesn’t forget the pain and bitterness of ethnic cleansing, deportation, acts of terror and genocide our people have been subjected to throughout the history and always honors the memory of the victims. Today, the growth of threats against peace and security creates a serious threat to peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation of peoples.”

“Unfortunately, extremist activity and terror caused by national, racial and religious strife have turned into the bitter reality of our modern life,” Ilham Aliyev said. “The double standards approach of the international community to bloody conflicts and acts of mass violence taking place in different parts of the world creates great obstacles for preventing these terrible disasters.”

“In order to protect the world from bloody tragedies and inhuman acts of destructive forces, an objective legal and political assessment of all cases of genocide and ethnic cleansing is important,” he noted. “Therefore, an in-depth study of unexplored pages of history, identification of the truth based on real facts and evidence, and bringing this truth to the public can play an important role in making fair decisions."

"I believe the fruitful discussions at today’s conference will continue positive scientific traditions in the field of genocide research, give impetus to publication of monumental works by scientists of the world. I wish each of you success in this honorable and responsible work,” Ilham Aliyev said.

