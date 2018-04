Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran to create working group on integration of power systems (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran will create a working group to integrate energy systems of the three countries, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said in a message on April 26.

This issue was discussed at a tripartite meeting of the three countries' deputy energy ministers in Baku.