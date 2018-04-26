Number of overnight stays in hotels of Azerbaijan increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

In 1Q2018, 586,000 overnight stays were recorded in hotels of Azerbaijan, which is 24 percent more than similar indicator for the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said April 26.

Hotels in Baku accounted for 58 percent of overnight stays, Gabala - 9.7 percent, Qusar – 8.6 percent, Naftalan – 4.8 percent, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic – 3.8 percent, Quba – 3.7 percent, Ganja – one percent, Lankaran and Masalli – 0.8 percent, Tovuz and Gazakh - 0.5 percent each and hotels in other cities and districts - 7.8 percent.