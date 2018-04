Criminal case initiated against former Azerbaijani MP Huseyn Abdullayev

April 26

A criminal case has been initiated in Azerbaijan against the former member of the Milli Majlis (parliament) Huseyn Abdullayev for evasion from payment of taxes to the state budget in the amount of 1,436 million manats.