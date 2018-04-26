F1 pilots share impressions ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

With a few days to go until 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, F1 pilots have shared the impressions of the Baku track and expectations.

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo believes that the trickiest thing in Baku is braking.

"Baku is different to other street circuits – because there are places where you can pass. Actually, lots of places where you can pass. As opposed to Monaco and Singapore where there’s not many places to overtake really," he said, Formula 1 website reports.

"The trickiest thing in Baku is braking. There’s so many braking points where you have to commit and you have to brake as late as you can – but there’s no room for error. Once you’ve committed to that braking point, if you’ve locked a wheel, you’re in the wall. I’d say the hardest part about Baku is finding the limit with braking, and just having that confidence," he noted.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen recalled that last year was a very unfortunate weekend for him.

"It was a shame because the car felt really good but I encountered a lot of problems which ultimately meant I missed out on a potential podium, perhaps even a win. I’m hoping this year I can make up for that lost opportunity," he said.

Verstappen further noted that Baku is a cool place.

"It’s a nice circuit even though it isn’t ideally suited to our car. The straight is so long which means we miss out on some valuable time there. Last year I think we managed to drive around our problems really well and therefore be competitive come the race day," he said.

“The castle section looks great on TV and is also a lot of fun to drive. It is really tight so you have to be precise turning in as there is no room for error, especially with the wider cars we have now," he added.