Iran's new aluminum producing line to come on stream in October

2018-04-26 19:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Tehran, Iran, April 26

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:

Iran Alumina Company is planning to add 40,000 tons to the country’s annual production capacity by October.

The head of the company, Touraj Zare, has said that the construction process of the first phase of its factory in Jajarm city has been completed by 86 percent and it is expected to come on stream by October.

According to the official, about 124 million euro has been invested in the project.

About 340,000 tons of aluminum ingots were produced in Iran in the last fiscal year (ended March 2018), according to the data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).