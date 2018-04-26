Bank Standard once again challenges its liquidation plan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The Creditors Committee of the Bank Standard has sent an appeal to Azerbaijan's Supreme Court to challenge the Baku Appeals Court's decision approving the liquidation plan of the bank, said the Committee's Chairman Akram Hasanov at a meeting April 26.

"As you know, the Baku Court of Appeal approved the liquidation plan of Bank Standard for the second and third quarters of 2017. In this regard, we filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan. We do not agree that the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund is the first in the queue of the bank's creditors. If the Supreme Court also rejects our appeal, we will appeal to the Constitutional Court," Hasanov said.