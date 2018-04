Turkish police chief resigns

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's Police Chief Selami Altinok has resigned, Turkish media reported on April 26.

Reportedly, Altinok resigned due to self-nomination for the upcoming parliamentary election.

He headed the Turkish police department from Sept. 10, 2016.