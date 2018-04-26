Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry talks Lavrov-Nalbandian meeting (UPDATE)

2018-04-26 20:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 17:52)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

The main topic of discussions should be attempts by former military dictatorship of Sargsyan to create tensions and clashes on the contact line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops with a view to use the situation for political purposes within Armenia, Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend April 26.

Hajiyev was commenting on today’s meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Moscow.

He said that Azerbaijan is ready to negotiate resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with clear-headed political forces that will replace the military dictatorship regime of Serzh Sargsyan within the norms and principles of international law and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news