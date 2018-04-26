Russian Helicopters, Turkey’s Kaan Air ink agreement on supply of Ka-32A11BC helicopters

Russian Helicopters holding and Turkey’s Kaan Air signed an agreement on supply of three Ka-32A11BC helicopters at the Eurasia Airshow in Antalya, Turkey, press service of the Russian company said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"According to the document, all the three helicopters will be supplied in 2018. These helicopters are planned for firefighting operations," the Russian holding said.

"The agreement signed today opens a new market segment for the Russian Helicopters. This will be the first delivery of civilian helicopters to Turkey and I am confident it will not be the last one. Ka-32A11BC gained an excellent reputation in firefighting across the globe and we are ready to support its successful operation in Turkey also," Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Helicopters Andrei Boginsky said in a comment.