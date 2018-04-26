German business estimates damage from US anti-Russian sanctions at 1.5 bln euros

2018-04-26 20:35 | www.trend.az | 0

The losses of German companies from the sanctions, the United States imposed on Russia, may amount to 1.5 bln euros, according to a press release of the Russian-German Foreign Trade Chamber, TASS reports.

It conducted a survey of 154 companies, which are members of the organization.

"Short-term losses are estimated by the survey participants in the current fiscal year in the hundreds of millions of euros, and may amount to 377 million euros." The medium-term losses will amount to at least 0.82 billion euros, according to conservative estimates. In the worst scenario, it may total almost 1.5 billion euros," the report said.

On Thursday, a source with the German government told reporters in Berlin that the German authorities would welcome exceptions for national companies in the course of implementation of the US latest sanctions against Russia.