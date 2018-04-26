Russia expects impartial report on situation in Syria’s Douma from OPCW

Russia expects inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to present an impartial report on the situation in the Syrian city of Douma, where chemical weapons were allegedly used on April 7, in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

"A group of OPCW experts, which arrived in Douma on April 21, continues its work. They visited the site of the alleged chemical attack twice. For its part, Russia is providing maximum assistance, primarily, in ensuring security. Russia expects an impartial investigation into the circumstances of the incident and an early report from the OPCW inspectors," she said.

A number of non-governmental organizations, including the White Helmets, earlier alleged chemical weapons had been used in Douma on April 7. The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed these reports as fake news. Moreover, the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the White Helmets are notorious for spreading falsified information.