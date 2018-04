President Aliyev meets with PM Theresa May (PHOTO)

2018-04-26 20:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, who is on a visit to London, has met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Theresa May.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news